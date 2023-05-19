Wife takes 'her dog' in the divorce, now asks for help for vet bills. Ex says 'nope'.

Splitting up a family is heartbreaking, but it gets way more complicated when little ones are involved.

But pets should be easier than human kids, right? Well, it depends on who you ask, and when you ask them. For one woman, her dog was HER dog. Until, that is, she needed financial help. Here's the post on Reddit, from her ex husband,

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for refusing to help with my ex dog's vet bills?'

Both_Ad6935 writes:

My ex-wife wanted a pure bred dog as a pet when we were together. I tried to talk her into a rescue dog but she said no. I tried to talk her into adopting a mutt since they are generally healthier than all the inbred 'pure' dogs. Nope.

She had to have a very specific dog breed. This particular breed is famously bad at breathing.