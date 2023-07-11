Dog owner gets yelled at by cafe owner after dog 'does business' right in front of door.

Owning a pet in a big city means your animal shares space with a whole lot of neighbors, tourists, and other animals.

In general, this is a neutral fact, neither good nor bad. But it can lead to conflict and stress when your neighbors feel annoyed by your pet's needs.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a pet owner asked if they're wrong for not apologizing for where their dog did business.

They wrote:

AITA? My dog pooped on the sidewalk that happened to be in front of a cafe in NYC – Owner was not happy.

I just had an experience that I am not sure how to feel about. I was walking my dog on a commercial street filled with small businesses and shops in Queens, NY. I had just come from the vet and my dog, a beagle mix, had been pretty nervous, so I thought a little walk would be nice.