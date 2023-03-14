Dying man gifts beloved dog to best friend who declines; 'he's a little sh*t.'

A friend anticipating a loss came to Reddit's "Am I the A-hole" forum to ask if he handled an extremely delicate correctly.
u/SB_MACK writes:
My best friend is dying of cancer. He could pass away any moment.
Today, I was visiting and showed him a picture of the German Shepard puppy I just put a security deposit on. It will be ready to take home in 4 weeks.
I’ve always wanted a German Shepard puppy, so I was excited to show him the pictures—and I thought maybe the pictures would bring him at least a moment of joy—even if the moment was fleeting.
But instead of sharing my excitement, things became awkward. After a few minutes of awkwardness—I asked him what was wrong.
I was blindsided by his response. He said that his cousin, who was supposed to take his 2 year old Pug named “Horace” could no longer take him and I could save a lot of money by taking his dog.