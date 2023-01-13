Family with autistic daughter wants to keep found cat; owner says 'eff them people.'

WIBTA if I refuse to give back my ‘neighbors’ cat?

So my parents for my birthday got me a kitten. I adored this kitten, he was like my best friend, followed me everywhere I went and always slept on my pillow next to my face.

My mom has this friend that lives two streets over, she and her daughter comes over a lot. The girl has autism, but that’s irrelevant why I don’t like her. Now back to my cat, when the temps are cool at night we open our back doors which leads to a big screened in patio. O’Malley (the cat) loved that room, it was his outdoorsy time to get fresh air.