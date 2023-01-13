Family with autistic daughter wants to keep found cat; owner says 'eff them people.'

So my parents for my birthday got me a kitten. I adored this kitten, he was like my best friend, followed me everywhere I went and always slept on my pillow next to my face.
My mom has this friend that lives two streets over, she and her daughter comes over a lot. The girl has autism, but that’s irrelevant why I don’t like her. Now back to my cat, when the temps are cool at night we open our back doors which leads to a big screened in patio. O’Malley (the cat) loved that room, it was his outdoorsy time to get fresh air.
Late one evening, O’Malley vanished. We were baffled, there were no holes in the screen, nowhere he could have gotten out. Regardless, we spent weeks looking for him. I completely broke down one day, realizing he’s gone forever. I felt like I mourned him.