Husband surprises wife with puppy when her childhood dog passes, she breaks down. AITA? UPDATED

'I yelled at my husband for bringing a puppy home right after my 11 year old dog passed away.'

SeriousDog29

My German Shepherd dog (Roxy) recently passed away at 11 years old. Towards the end I was carrying her from room to room and one morning I woke up to find that she had passed away during her sleep. Even though I knew that she was getting old and eventually she would die, her death hit me extremely hard.

I cried for days and depression took over my life. I still worked, went to the gym, etc., but I sometimes would forget to eat or shower in the morning and my husband would make sure to remind me. I became visibly skinnier but I still managed to show myself as happy and full of life when I went out with my friends or just went out in general.