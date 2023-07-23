Man tells GF, "you can live with me or you can get rid of your dog." AITA?

A month goes by and the dog is still here, I asked Em how the search for the home was going and said I can help if she needs me to. She said she never looked and assumed I would change my mind and referenced the 'Dad doesn't want a dog, one week later Dad love dog' meme.

I was irritated but just said that I won't be changing my mind and said she needs to find a new home for it within the next month.

This time she refused saying that it is her pet and she is not going to give it away. I can respect that, she loves the dog like any pet owner would, but I still dont want to keep taking care of it for her.