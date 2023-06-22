Man refuses to petsit with wife for a week, she presses it, he says 'I just don't wanna.'

Petsitting for a friend can be a deeply fun experience.
Not only do you get to bond with a sweet animal, but you get the feeling of a staycation as you nest in someone else's home.
Conversely, petsitting for a friend can also be a stressful and less-than-ideal situation. You have the stress of looking after someone's beloved pet, without the comforts of your own home, and if you're petsitting for a friend - it's unlikely you're getting paid well.
The difference between the former and the latter is all situational, and based on personal preference. So it makes sense that two people wouldn't have the same response to a week-long gig.
He wrote:
AITA for not wanting to help my wife house-sit and dog-sit for her friends for a week?
I (35M) was told by my wife (33F) last night that she agreed to house-sit and dog-sit for her friend's family for a week in the fall. Apparently, they were talking and mentioned how they wanted to do a nice family roadtrip cross border to the US and can't take the dogs with them. My wife said she'd love to do it for them, then comes home and tries to convince me to do it with her. I'm really not up to it and declined.
Then she got upset with me about why I didn't want to do it and it's 'really important to her' which is why she kept insisting. I steadfastly declined and told her that it was because I really didn't want to. She got upset that this wasn't a 'good enough reason' to which I responded that that was her opinion and she needs to respect mine.
Anywho, we haven't spoken to each other since last night besides the normal hello's, etc. From my perspective, I really don't like being pigeonholed into doing something which is doubly annoying because of the reaction. I am also not okay with taking responsibility for someone else's pets for a week and could never live with myself if something happened to them on my watch.
For context, my wife is very close with the friend's family in question and calls them her second family. Am I the @$$hole here?
Edit: Some clarification on the 'not speaking' comment.
We are both prone to saying s#$t in anger that we regret later (has happened repeatedly) so we go away to cool down then revisit the conversation. This method works for us but definitely isn't conventional by any stretch.
AggravatingTennis514 wrote:
Why can't she do it on her own? Have some alone time? Tell her to have fun and to watch the shows she likes that you don't. NTA.
BeeesInTheTrap wrote:
NTA. Compromise is the pinnacle of any healthy relationship, which means sometimes you bite the bullet and dog sit and other times, like this time, you say you just don’t want to. There’s nothing wrong with a no and you seem to have communicated it respectfully.
SophiaBrahe wrote:
I find it odd that “I don’t want to” isn’t a good enough reason for you not to do it, but her saying “I want to, it’s important to me” is supposedly a good enough reason that you should. I might be biased because I hate being “volunteered” for things and really hate staying at other people’s houses, but to me “I don’t want to” is completely valid.
Glinda-The-Witch wrote:
NTA. Your wife agreed to do a favor for someone, assuming you would jump in and participate. However, she didn’t ask you. How would she feel if her friends just assumed she would care for their pets and home without giving her the option to say no. Contrary to what your wife believes, “no” is a complete answer. You do not have to do anything you don’t want to do in this situation.
Tell her she is welcome to fulfill her promise to her friends but you will be staying home. She needs to remember that as your partner she should at least ask if you want to participate and if you have any issues with her agreeing to offer her assistance.
Odd_Measurement3643 wrote:
NTA. In full agreement with you, you were volun-told and if the situations were reversed, I'm sure she'd be equally pissed at you. That said...even if you might win the court of Reddit opinion and be technically 'in the right,' you also need to ask yourself how much this matters or how much it's worth fighting back on.
Obviously, if this is a pattern or has happened before, you might need to have a talk about this. But also, there's no reason to be contrary and stick to your guns for no reason beyond your own pride. You should probably talk with your wife on how her decision made you feel left out and not respected, but also don't purposefully be antagonistic just to 'win.'
OP is definitely NTA, this just seems like a simple case of him and his wife wanting different things out of that week in the fall.