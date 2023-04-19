Husband sick of paying for his dog to have spa visits and weekly allowance. AITA?

Man's best friend is breaking the bank.

One man had finally had enough of his wife pampering their dog. He took to Reddit to ask for advice. His wife is unable to have children and he says she uses that to spoil their dog. It has gotten to the point where they are sacrificing their own small luxuries, like a dinner out, in order to make sure that they have enough money for their dog's weekly "allowance."

AITA for telling my wife we can no longer afford to give our dog an allowance?

GudChristianBoi

We got a dog a few years ago and training him was rough. He was already a full grown dog and had never lived inside.

Anyway, we’d give him treats and encouragement and eventually he stopped being so wild inside and chewing things up and he now uses the bathroom outside etc.