Husband sick of paying for his dog to have spa visits and weekly allowance. AITA?

One man had finally had enough of his wife pampering their dog. He took to Reddit to ask for advice. His wife is unable to have children and he says she uses that to spoil their dog. It has gotten to the point where they are sacrificing their own small luxuries, like a dinner out, in order to make sure that they have enough money for their dog's weekly "allowance."
We got a dog a few years ago and training him was rough. He was already a full grown dog and had never lived inside.
Anyway, we’d give him treats and encouragement and eventually he stopped being so wild inside and chewing things up and he now uses the bathroom outside etc.
Like I said, we already give him treats for doing good things or listening to commands etc. But in the midst of the initial training, my wife came up with the idea that we should give him a weekly “allowance” for being good and not having accidents, etc.