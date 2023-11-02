Man storms out of dinner after friends bring dog to restaurant, friends calls him AH.

Friend groups can quickly shatter over different philosophies around animals. While some people believe their pet should go everywhere, others crave a hang out that's animal-free. There's no right or wrong answer, just different preferences. How those preferences are made known, however, can get sticky.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for leaving dinner when his friends brought their dog. He wrote:

"AITA for leaving when our friends brought their dog to dinner?"