Found kitten caught in roommate custody battle over ownership; 'I named her' vs 'I paid for her.'

They do not just get over it. And making the cat an indoor/outdoor cat is dangerous to the cat and will greatly reduce her life span. Do not take the cat! She does not belong to you. The reason your roommate reacted in the way they did is because you are not being reasonable at all.

Next_Lime2798

Yes, YTA. You're not actually thinking about the welfare of the cat, but about yourself.

debo885

YTA. You sound like a spoilt kid. Nothing you have said shows that you can adequately take care of this cat on your own.

FragrantEconomist386