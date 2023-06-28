Man wants to 'ransom' puppy liter after being denied compensation. AITA?

At first I didn’t care because the puppies are really cute and very quiet which I didn’t expect. But, between working, taking care of my kids (I have 2 toddlers) and the home, I’m exhausted but still have to clean up poop do feedings and walks.

I asked my cousin to at least pay me a bit more for my troubles even if it wasn’t that much but he’ll just leave me on read or try to convince me he’ll be back soon.

I snapped and told him if he doesn’t pay I’ll sell off the dogs myself. I was planing to sell them for as much as I can and keep the difference. So like if he sells one for $1,000 I’d try to sell it for $1,250-$1,500 and keep the difference.