Man wants to 'ransom' puppy liter after being denied compensation. AITA?

My cousin recently had 2 litters of puppies. Pure bred mini bull terriers he’s been selling off.
About 4 weeks ago he asked me to watch one of the litters while he road trips to sell off the other litter. I’m not an animal person but I agreed since he said he was gonna pay me. He told me he couldn’t afford much so he offered me $75 to watch them for 3 days. I still agreed since he’s family.
However on Saturday it will reach 4 weeks of me taking care of 6 puppies. It’s been exhausting. My partner has been irritated too. Every time I reach out to my cousin he has an excuse or will be very vague about when he’s coming back.
I’ve seen him online bragging about selling the litter he had for $1,000-$2,500 each, but he hasn’t sent me more money for the inconvenience.
At first I didn’t care because the puppies are really cute and very quiet which I didn’t expect. But, between working, taking care of my kids (I have 2 toddlers) and the home, I’m exhausted but still have to clean up poop do feedings and walks.
I asked my cousin to at least pay me a bit more for my troubles even if it wasn’t that much but he’ll just leave me on read or try to convince me he’ll be back soon.
I snapped and told him if he doesn’t pay I’ll sell off the dogs myself. I was planing to sell them for as much as I can and keep the difference. So like if he sells one for $1,000 I’d try to sell it for $1,250-$1,500 and keep the difference.
He told me he doesn’t care if I sell them myself but if I try to keep any of the money he’ll sue me for theft.
My aunt called and told me to calm down but I’m really upset I’m being put out of my way and being treated like I’m wrong for being mad about it.
I didn’t really wanna sell the dogs. That just seems like even more work but I wanted to make a point and after this and my aunt calling me out I kinda feel like I should.
AITA for pretty much ransoming the dogs?
NTA. Advise him that you will be taking them to a Humane Society shelter if they are not picked up by [date.] Then follow through. If he wants them back, he can pay the adoption fees.
NTA. If you have the communication with how long you were asked to keep the puppies and how much you were supposed to get paid ($25/day) in writing, like a text, keep that and hopefully you have receipts for what you have spent to keep the puppies this long (food, toys, etc).
If he tries to sue you for theft you will have a case for him owing you at least $700 at this point just for watching them. That’s not counting supplies and any additional time after now.
You’re definitely allowed to give them to the state. They’re abandoned.
NTA, after 7 days (in most states) they're considered abandoned. You were told 3 days and paid for 3 days. So at day 10, those are your dogs to do with as you please. No theft involved.
You agreed to $25 per day. That is $700 for 28 days. I would let my cousin know that while you don't really want to sell the puppies, you are charging the $25 per day per the original agreement. Ask him to send the money now for the 4 weeks you have had them. Good luck.