20 people reveal their pets' weirdest and funniest phobias.

When Reddit asked "What is the most ridiculous thing your pet is afraid of?" the internet did what it does best...

Overshare. From the benign to the legitimately terrifying, this furry friends are shaking.

1.

ellWatully shares:

Sneezing. My great dane retreats to the guest bedroom to hide every time my wife sneezes, but doesn't seem to care at all if anyone else does.

2.

stratospaly reveals:

His own reflection in the water bowl. THE SAME DAMN DOG has been trying to get him for 14 years, and it still frightens him every time.

3.

Konzacrafter baffles with:

My cat Kevin is terrified of bananas. Once you peel one he sprints for the hills.

4.

Wajabi70 hits us with the classic: