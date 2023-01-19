20 people reveal their pets' weirdest and funniest phobias.

Overshare. From the benign to the legitimately terrifying, this furry friends are shaking.
ellWatully shares:
Sneezing. My great dane retreats to the guest bedroom to hide every time my wife sneezes, but doesn't seem to care at all if anyone else does.
stratospaly reveals:
His own reflection in the water bowl. THE SAME DAMN DOG has been trying to get him for 14 years, and it still frightens him every time.
Konzacrafter baffles with:
My cat Kevin is terrified of bananas. Once you peel one he sprints for the hills.
Wajabi70 hits us with the classic:
Fireworks.