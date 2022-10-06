Man tells GF if she brings home 'one more cat' he's taking them all to a shelter.

My GF (28F) and I (29M) have been together for 3 years and moved in together about a year ago. We live in one half of a duplex. We picked this place specifically because the owner allowed pets.
My GF had 2 cats when we moved in together so we only looked at places that allowed pets. Before we moved in together, she would joke about her dream of becoming a "crazy cat lady." At least, I thought she was joking.
She follows a lot of social media that focuses on stranded, neglected, and abandoned animals. She's always had a soft spot for animals. She used to just share pictures of missing animals in our area to raise awareness and to try and get the animals back to their owners.
But after we moved into our new place, she started bringing some home. In the first 6 months that we moved in, she brought in 2 new cats.