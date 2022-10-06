Man tells GF if she brings home 'one more cat' he's taking them all to a shelter.

My GF (28F) and I (29M) have been together for 3 years and moved in together about a year ago. We live in one half of a duplex. We picked this place specifically because the owner allowed pets.

My GF had 2 cats when we moved in together so we only looked at places that allowed pets. Before we moved in together, she would joke about her dream of becoming a "crazy cat lady." At least, I thought she was joking.

She follows a lot of social media that focuses on stranded, neglected, and abandoned animals. She's always had a soft spot for animals. She used to just share pictures of missing animals in our area to raise awareness and to try and get the animals back to their owners.