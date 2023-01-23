Woman makes roommate's cat sick with 'toxic spray'; told 'to pay medical bills'

u/Idklolj took to Reddit to ask:
I live with my roommate in a 2 bed, 2 bath apartment. My roommate recently got a cat a couple months ago, which I did not mind as long as she agreed to a couple of conditions.
The main one being that she takes out the cats litter when he poos since the living room and kitchen are made up of one room. This is where my PC setup is and right next to it, around the corner is my roommate's cat litter. (This is the only place in the living room that the litter can go due to where all the doors are).
Now, my roommate goes to bed early and for the last couple of days the apartment has been smelling like cat sh*t since the aroma from his litter lingers until she empties it.