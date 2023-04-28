Woman brings dogs inside if they bark in the morning, husband says 'that's what dogs do.'

Owning pets with a partner can be deeply bonding for all involved. Now, you not only have your couple bond, but you can share the love of your animals with each other and bond even more.

However, as with everything in a partnership, you're not always going to agree with your partner on how you should handle different aspects of pet care.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked the internet to settle her longstanding argument with her husband about their dogs.

She wrote:

AITA for bringing barking dogs inside in the morning?