Grieving woman says dispose of cat 'however you want'; BF takes it too literally.

When a beloved pet dies, it's understandable if the last thing you want to think about is the disposal of the body. For one woman on Reddit, who was out of town when her cat passed away, she left the decision to her boyfriend. The result was not great.

"AITA for giving my friend my girlfriend's deceased cat for taxidermy after she said I could do whatever I wanted with the body?"

My (35M) girlfriend's (30F) cat recently passed away. Unfortunately my girlfriend's grandmother was terminally ill at the time and she lived abroad, so my girlfriend was away when her cat passed.

It was really unexpected and her cat suddenly declined days after she left. I asked my girlfriend how she would like me to dispose the body, and whether she wanted ashes or anything.