Woman confronts dogsitter for doubling rate days before Thanksgiving trip. AITA? UPDATED.

Exchanging services with a friend can get awkward when it comes time to exchange payment, no matter how thoughtful you all think you're being.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for calling out her dog sitter for doubling her rate days before a trip. She wrote:

"AITA for calling out my dog sitter for doubling her charge 4 days before our flight?"

My husband (33M) and I (35F) have two small dogs Pip (5M) and Skip (17M). We both work and live below our means and this allowed us to purchase a home and have some savings. We enjoy travel with the strategic use of use of miles, promos, and reciprocal travel friendships. I budget carefully and pre-plan everything so we have enough to live, enough to save, and enough to enjoy our lives.