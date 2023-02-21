Woman brings dog inside grocery store, man yells at her, says 'that's gross as f**k.'

To bring a dog inside, or not to bring a dog inside.
That is the great Shakespearean question of our time.
It's a question that riles people up on either side, with dog lovers not seeing the downside of having a well-behaved dog present.
While team no-dog protests the presence of animals in indoor public spaces.
She wrote:
AITA for taking my dog into the grocery store for no more than 10 minutes?
I (F33) am a proud owner of Peanut, my Yorkshire Terrier. I took Peanut to the dog park today and Petsmart. In the same complex is the grocery store I go to. It was a warmer day and didn't want to leave Peanut in the car.
So I leashed him up and took him in with me. I had planned on a quick trip, no more than ten minutes. I went to the produce department to grab some stuff.