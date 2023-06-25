Woman gives away the baby chicks her MIL got for her toddler daughter. AITA?

Today, my MIL said she had a surprise for my toddler. She brought 5 baby chicks as a gift to my toddler. She apparently felt bad because my toddler didn't have a pet while the cousin just got a cat.
This is after I specifically said I didn't want to get my toddler a pet yet. Because 1, we live in a 1 bedroom condo in the city without a balcony, 2, my toddler is 3 and cannot take care of a pet yet, 3, I work all the day long.
I told her we were going to give it away and she called me up. She said I was being dramatic and they're just baby chicks so they're going to die in 2 weeks anyways.
She also said that my toddler was so happy when he saw his gift. OF COURSE HE WAS HAPPY ABOUT IT. Children always are!
By the way, she brought them to our condo in a cardboard box with holes without water and food. My toddler is broken hearted about sending them away, and now I'm the bad guy. But I feel like I have to stand my ground... so AITA?
Wtf - they were going to die in 2 wks?? What's wrong with that woman. Chickens live for 10 to12 years when cared for. Why did this woman think they were just going to die, like an old party balloon? They are animals who need to be outside. Even if you have a garden, I don't think she realizes how loud 5 chickens are too.
NTA and thank you for rehoming them. If you can re-home them at a farm, take your little one with you so they can see their new happy home. It will show them what the chicks need and how they are now happy.
Unfortunately, I didn't get to rehome them. She asked for them back instead, and I didn't want to argue with her. Now I feel bad and probably should have made sure they are okay... I'm wondering if I can just talk to her again and go to a farm to rehome them. That's such a great idea!
NTA. Your reasons are logical. Besides, chicks are delicate pets and toddlers are impetuous and not aware of their strength: a bad combination, especially for chicks.
What... why? Were the chicks sick? Because, if properly cared for, they don't die in two weeks. And if there's something I don't know about chicks, why did MIL think it was a good idea to give your child a pet that dies after two weeks, when the child has already grown attached to them and therefore will get a shock from their deaths?
Either your mother-in-law is genuinely not a smart person, or she knew that giving a toddler a bunch of delicate and vulnerable animals wasn't gonna fly, and wanted to make you look bad for saying no.
Tell her to kick rocks. NTA.
NTA wow she sounds unhinged.
EDIT: I am not the a**hole for giving it back, but I am the a**hole for giving it to someone who probably doesn't have the capacity or the care to see these chicks grow. I really don't want to be that a**hole but I am torn.