Woman throws out husband's BFF's food after he feeds cat garlic, he calls her names.

Pets are always down to eat human food, but that doesn't mean it's good for them.
Anyone whose had a cat or dog knows what it's like to watch an animal beg, or not-so-subtly sit to stare at your meal with longing. If you have boundaries, you learn how to resist this begging so you don't risk the slippery slope of sharing food with an animal, and potentially giving them something toxic down the road.
However, house guests aren't always as thoughtful around this, and all it takes is a hapless friend offering an animal food from their plate to create chaos.
She wrote:
AITA for throwing out my husband's friend's food?
My husband loves his buddy Steve, I would love Steve a lot more if he wasn't always trying to give my cat human food when he is visiting. I have explained it to him many times: 'Steve, do not give her anything, she is only allowed to have cat food.' I have had to do this literally every time he has been in my house with food. Nevertheless, Steve persists.