Woman throws out husband's BFF's food after he feeds cat garlic, he calls her names.

Pets are always down to eat human food, but that doesn't mean it's good for them.

Anyone whose had a cat or dog knows what it's like to watch an animal beg, or not-so-subtly sit to stare at your meal with longing. If you have boundaries, you learn how to resist this begging so you don't risk the slippery slope of sharing food with an animal, and potentially giving them something toxic down the road.

However, house guests aren't always as thoughtful around this, and all it takes is a hapless friend offering an animal food from their plate to create chaos.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was out of line for throwing out her husband's friend's food after he fed the cat garlic bread against her wishes.

She wrote:

AITA for throwing out my husband's friend's food?