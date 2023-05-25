Woman neuters cat without owners' permission; is blamed for their child's nightmares.

'AITA For neutering a cat that was clearly owned?'

I run a TNR (trap, neuter, return) program for feral cats. Non profit, I catch all cats and get them the medical attention they need myself, out of my own pocket. I love helping them. A lot of the cats are not able to be rehomed, so I fix them and release them. Get them their shots and hope for the best. I am not a large scale operation.

Recently I was called to an area overrun with orange cats. They were everywhere and I mostly ended up handing it over to professionals. I did, however, manage to grab three very sweet cats. Two were terrified, skinny, a little beaten up, but overall friendly. The third one was a little gent.