Woman screams at person for moving her dog away from elevator, 'that's my service animal.'

After a few seconds a really small dog followed her on. This dog had no leash, vest, harness, or even a collar. It was tiny so I wasn’t sure if the sensor would pick up on it, not to mention the dog was moving pretty slow. I panicked because she didn’t acknowledge it at all, so I assumed it slipped out of her condo without her realizing it.

I thought the doors were gonna close on the dog, so I gently pushed it over the threshold by it’s butt. I just wanted to make sure her dog didn’t get hurt. It wasn’t the best way to deal with it in hindsight, but it was a split of the second decision.