Woman tells sister 'shut up and leave' after being told she spends too much on dog toys. UPDATED.

Hell hath no fury like two pet owners who disagree on how to treat their pets.
This applies exponentially if those pet owners are sisters.
Sometimes, the only way to settle a sibling fight is to bring it to the internet where commenters can give their two cents.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my sister to shut the f#$k up?
She was just visiting the other day and saw some of my dog’s toys. My sister asked me how many he has and I told her 12. She started lecturing me about how I’m ‘spoiling him rotten’ and ‘wasting’ my money. Told me I was turning him into a brat, even though he is a very well-behaved dog. I asked her how many her dog’s got and she said she doesn’t give him any toys.
She then went right back to saying I shouldn’t be spending so much money. When I tried to interrupt she held up her hand and shushed me, so I told her to shut the f#$k up, and that it’s my own money and I can spend it however I want. I also said that it’s none of her business and if she’s gonna criticize me for how I use my money she should just leave. My sister seemed really upset. Did I blow it out of proportion?
EDIT to add: No, I do not owe her any money. I’ve never borrowed from my sister.
jarassig wrote:
Y .T. A If you spoil your dog now they're never gonna get a job and move out and will just freeload off you for life/s.
It makes me so sad to think your sister's dog has no toys to play with when they're home alone NTA.
BunnySlayer64 wrote:
NTA.
Your dog.
Your money.
Your life.
Your sister needs to get at least one of the above of her own.
NotThisAgain234 wrote:
NTA. My dog has 5 or 6 dog toy baskets throughout the house and I don’t even know how many toys. Spoiling a dog is one of the most enjoyable ways to spend discretionary income imo. Your sister was rude to you and doubled down when you tried to stop her. I don’t think it’s good to swear at people close to us as a general rule but I must agree that she deserved to be taken down a peg.
Full-Arugula-2548 wrote:
What kind of person doesn't buy their dog toys??? NTA.
JunieBeth wrote:
NTA. Who cares how many toys your dog has? What a weird thing for her to lecture you about. Give that doggo some snacks and buy him one more toy for being a good boy.
UPDATE : Thank you so much for all your comments. She called me twenty minutes ago. She admitted that she was pushy but still maintained that dog toys are unnecessary and that her dog is fine without them.
I told her that if she does not want to spend the money on toys, I am willing to buy some for her dog. She said ‘Fine. Whatever.’ I’m about to leave my house and buy some dog toys for her dog now. Will also be getting my dog a couple of new squeakers too.
Sounds like OP did the sweet thing, and not only let it go, but is buying her sister's dog some treats to share the wealth.