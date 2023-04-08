Woman steals cousin's cat then tries to get her 'canceled' and sue her. Updated!

One woman let her cousin come over and hang out with her cat on occassion since her father was allergic and she really loved kitties. One day, she came home, and her cat was nowhere to be found. Turns out, her cousin took the cat and refused to give it back. The entire family got involved and somehow, the woman was the bad guy. This story involves theft, home invasion, police, online harrassment and a vicious court case. Good thing cats have 9 lives, but it is definitely worth the read. And the cat is safe and sound.
So I (21F) have a beautiful brown cat, Midge. She's still a baby and is 10 months old. I found her outside of my work when she was about 2 to 3 months old and immediately fell in love with her. We've had the best time together and her being my first pet since moving out makes me even happier.