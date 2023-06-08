Adult child gets petty revenge on mom by rearranging her entire house over 7 hours.

Revenge is a dish best served petty. When someone wrongs, the first move is to tell them that it upset you, and if they refuse to apologize or take accountability. The only other reasonable next move is to get petty revenge.
They write:
This happened when I only moved from home and got my place. Super proud of myself as I’d saved like a demon and bought (with a mortgage, obviously) my first place. Lovely little two-bed flat in a slightly rough area, but I loved it, and it was all mine!
My mum and stepdad visited for a few days a few months after I was settled in, nicely decorated in my style, with all my furniture. One of the evenings they stayed, I had to work a late shift. They planned to go out for dinner and to the pub, and I left them to it. I came home at 11 pm, and my mum had moved nearly all the furniture around, and all my books and kitchen stuff were moved to different shelves or cupboards.
She even moved my bed in my room, so it hit the bed when I opened the bedroom door. I was pissed. So I angrily fixed what I could that night before going to bed. I spoke to her about it the next day and explained it's my home, and I had it how I liked it, so stop, please. I put everything else back, which took hours; she grumbled the whole time that it looked better her way.
On their last day, I nipped out to the shops to get us some nice bits for lunch, and in the hour I was gone, she’d done it again. I moved all my kitchen stuff around to where she liked it. Again I told her off, my house, my rules. She maintained that it was better her way and that I should let her crack on. I let her do what she wanted and returned stuff when they left.
My revenge, I visited their house six months later and did it to her. She went out to work one day, and I rearranged every piece of furniture I could. Everything. Swapped the dining room and living room furniture over, so you had to walk food through the living room and the hallway to get to the dining room.
They swapped their bedroom and guest room curtains over (the windows were different sizes, so their now bedroom curtains were two feet too short). Even the pointless little things like moving the spoons to a different side of the drawer and moving every photo on the walls to a different wall. Rearranged the fridge.
Took me seven hours. My stepdad was home while I did it and laughed his head off the whole time. He refused to help but understood, so let me crack on.
Neither I nor my stepdad said anything when she got home, we just sat watching tv (which was now in what was their dining room), and I asked her how was work. She didn’t say a word.
She walked around the house for twenty minutes, taking it all in. Then came, sat down, looked at me, and said, 'Point taken.' They’d return it to how it was the next time I visited. We’ve not spoken of it since.
The internet also has mothers.
bobarrgh says:
During one of my mom's visits, she took it upon herself to 'clean up.' My wife got home from work before I did, and one night, when I walked in, I could tell something was wrong by my wife's tight lips and deliberate movements. Oh, and the glaring eyes.
My mom had rearranged the kitchen drawers, but there was a bunch of stuff she didn't know where to put. In our kitchen, we had one drawer that was the 'junk drawer.' You probably have one in your house.
Deck of cards? Junk drawer. Bamboo skewers? Junk drawer. $5 bill for a pizza delivery tip? Junk drawer.
Mom didn't know where all the stuff from the junk drawer was supposed to go, so it was sitting in a pile on the kitchen table. She said, 'Oh, I cleaned up but didn't know where this stuff goes.'
I opened up the junk drawer, took out whatever she had put in there (tea towels, I think), then took the drawer over to the table, held it below the table's surface, and swept everything into the drawer with my forearm.
Then I shook the drawer to get everything to settle and put the drawer back into the cabinet. 'Thanks, mom, all that stuff goes in that drawer right there, where you found it.'
vampyrewolf says:
It reminds me of what happened twelve years ago.
I had moved eleven hours away, and about six months after I moved, my parents came to visit for the weekend. I had my kitchen set up, so I had all my spices and seasonings within about two steps of the stove.
Mom insisted on moving things around in my kitchen. Every cabinet was swapped, and my shelving was moved into another room. I think my coffee pot and knife rack were the only things that were not moved. I didn't like it, and I had to walk to the end of the kitchen for something that had been a step away.
I called my sister and paid her a few bucks to do the same at my parent's house. Plates where the pots had been, Tupperware where the plates were, spices where the cookie sheets were. EVERYTHING had a new spot.
Mom called me and flipped out when they got home; I just said I had to move everything around here too. I thought she liked changing kitchens so much that it was time for some changes after twenty years.
Pandamana says:
One time my parents were visiting my condo I'd just bought in the Midwest. They live in the PNW and don't have air conditioning. I came back from some shopping and my place was sweltering!
I asked them why they'd turned my A/C off, and my dad said, 'Because it kept turning on.' I got to have a fun little 'my house, my thermostat' talk with him while explaining to his PhD-having a$% that it kept turning on because that's how sh#t works. No power, no work.
Sometimes, the only way to teach your mom is through cold, healthy revenge.