Adult child gets petty revenge on mom by rearranging her entire house over 7 hours.

Revenge is a dish best served petty. When someone wrongs, the first move is to tell them that it upset you, and if they refuse to apologize or take accountability. The only other reasonable next move is to get petty revenge.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Petty Revenge Subreddit, a Reddit user's mother rearranges their entire home because 'her way is better,' so they take revenge on her.

They write:

This happened when I only moved from home and got my place. Super proud of myself as I’d saved like a demon and bought (with a mortgage, obviously) my first place. Lovely little two-bed flat in a slightly rough area, but I loved it, and it was all mine!