Small business owner uses lawyer to get revenge on corporation trying to stiff them.

Running a small business is hard work. Finding customers, branding, and getting paid are all challenging parts. To protect your business, it's always worth consulting a lawyer to help you draft standard compensation agreements if your business involves services.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Petty Revenge Subreddit, a corporation tries to stiff a small business owner, but their lawyer helps them get some revenge.

They write:

So back in the day, I worked as a commercial photographer. Most of my clients were great, but a few liked to drag payment out or thought they could not pay me because they were a big company and I was just one guy.

I had one assignment where I delivered about two dozen images of models with their products. It was a pretty big deal for me. At every step of the way, they expressed their delight with all of the images I delivered.