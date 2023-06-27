Small business owner uses lawyer to get revenge on corporation trying to stiff them.

Running a small business is hard work. Finding customers, branding, and getting paid are all challenging parts. To protect your business, it's always worth consulting a lawyer to help you draft standard compensation agreements if your business involves services.
They write:
So back in the day, I worked as a commercial photographer. Most of my clients were great, but a few liked to drag payment out or thought they could not pay me because they were a big company and I was just one guy.
I had one assignment where I delivered about two dozen images of models with their products. It was a pretty big deal for me. At every step of the way, they expressed their delight with all of the images I delivered.
They'd paid me 1/3 up front, and after delivering the images, I billed them for the balance. And I waited and waited and waited. Nothing. Every time I called, I got some excuse until they just stopped answering my calls.
Then it happened. They published the images in ways that went beyond what our licensing agreement had covered. So not only had they not paid me for the usage we'd agreed to, they'd used the images in ways that went well beyond what we'd agreed to. They still weren't answering or returning my calls.
OK, they want to f%ck around; they'll find out. So one of the things in my standard licensing agreement is a condition that says, 'Licensing is contingent upon payment in full.' So by not paying me, all of their usages is considered infringement, not just the usage outside of our agreement terms.
One thing I did when setting up my business was establish a good relationship with a lawyer. It helps that my cousin is a lawyer with good friends. So I called my lawyer and detailed everything that's gone down.
He sends them a letter telling them we intend to sue for infringement since the images were never licensed and that the penalty is like $150k per image, blocking their use of the images altogether.
I know they got the letter because they called me freaking out and offering excuses 'We were in the process of paying you.' It's been three months past the due date. They were accusing me of poisoning our working relationship.
If you wanted a good relationship, you would have stuck by our original agreement and paid me. I ended the call by telling them they needed to deal with my lawyer.
They must have consulted with their lawyer, who told them just how f%cked they'd be if they went to court over this. Ultimately, I settled for less than I requested in the initial demand, but it was far more than if they'd just paid me and negotiated for the additional usage.
The internet loves a David vs. Goliath story.
TheDarkHelmet1985 says:
As an attorney, I love when new or existing clients come to me with issues like this. You hit the nail on the head. They think they will win cause of their size. One person with a legitimate gripe can do damage in situations like these.
Most people don't follow up, see a lawyer, or threaten litigation. They give up. Corporations know this, which is why they do it. They get away with it as often as possible, then payout the one or two times someone makes an issue. Cheaper for them in the long run.
mikemojc says:
As a former photographer that had to deal with clients F%&king Around, I'm glad you were able to come up with a positive Find Out.
defnotapirate says:
I did this on a contract job. They owed me about $4K, and stopped responding. They didn’t anticipate that I knew what a mechanic’s lien and that it applied to our situation. So I filed one and waited.
About a year later they tried to sell the project and found that they couldn’t. I suddenly started getting calls back from them. They wanted to pay the $4K in full. I told them that with penalties and interest for a year the figure was now $12K. They cursed and cussed and hung up on me.
Next day a nice lawyer who didn’t yell and scream and curse called me back. We settled on $8K, with an additional $500 as an 'apology' for how the big boss spoke to me the day before. I rode that justice high for weeks.