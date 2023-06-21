Young lawyer exacts revenge on boss that plagiarizes their work; partners are furious.

So the firm was way ahead in terms of technology but not in terms of security, and not long after I joined the firm, I learned how to surf away on the firm’s hard drive and find interesting things, like evidence that my boss plagiarized my work.

My boss was the very model of the young downtown lawyer. His perfect shoes always gleamed. He wore bespoke suits because he came from money. Everyone just took it for granted that he was on the partner track.

On the other hand, I was well on my way to not being hired back, so maybe he thought it was ok to f%ck with me. If so, that was a big mistake on his part because although he didn’t know it yet, I was the articling student from hell.