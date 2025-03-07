"Ex wouldn't stop calling, so I let him know what it's like."

Okay, so my ex. He's controlling and manipulative and just flat out mean to me. I've been trying to get away from his grip since November 2023! So here we are now. I would block his number, but he would call restricted over and over. There was no winning.

I finally blocked him for the last time and ignored every one of his blocked calls. He would reach out my friends and show up at my job. I've made police reports, but since he's not threatening me they can't do much.