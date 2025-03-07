'Ex wouldn't stop calling, so I let him know what it's like.'

Okay, so my ex. He's controlling and manipulative and just flat out mean to me. I've been trying to get away from his grip since November 2023! So here we are now. I would block his number, but he would call restricted over and over. There was no winning.
I finally blocked him for the last time and ignored every one of his blocked calls. He would reach out my friends and show up at my job. I've made police reports, but since he's not threatening me they can't do much.
So yesterday, I finally answered the restricted call. I ever so nicely asked him to please just leave me alone. He said he will never leave me alone. I hung up. Enough was enough. I have signed up for every insurance quote I could think of with his phone number, posting free ads on Craigslist with his number and anything I can think of.
He called again this morning and 'thanked' me because his phone hasn't stopped ringing. I denied having any involvement and asked why he would think it would be me, and his response was, "well because I keep calling and won't leave you alone." We'll at least he's self aware. He wanted my energy, he's got it. Be careful what you ask for.
Sign him up for scientology and the jehova's witnesses and he will have their constant (they don't let up) attention for many years to come.
ellejay_vajayjay OP:
I started for the jahova but there was a spot that said if your not signing up for self you can be reported
just forward his calls to the police station
ellejay_vajayjay OP:
How the hell do I do that with a restricted call?
Don’t forget every salesperson at the mall, Costco or your equivalent, those forms they put to “win the boat on display!” Any store that asks for a number that you don’t patronize often… all of them.
If you have his email - Publisher’s Clearinghouse emails or similar “sweepstakes” things - once you get on one list, you are on all of them. And political newsletters for all parties.
Don’t forget to sign him up for recruitment to all armed forces.
Sirius XM. It’s impossible to “break up” with them. They just keep trying.
New windows, new roofs, all will constantly call.