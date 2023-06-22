Wife gets revenge on ex-husband by making him pay her $5k a year to not file divorce.

Divorce is a painful change in life. The person you thought you would spend the rest of your life with is no longer part of that journey with you. You also will lose all of the tax and insurance benefits of marriage.
She writes:
My husband of 25 years decided he wanted to split up. I unsuccessfully begged him to change his mind and spent a lot of nights crying on the bathroom floor. One thing to note is that I carried the health insurance for the family. He is self-employed.
When he wouldn't change his mind, we filed for legal separation, and he moved out. In the meantime, I got a BANGIN' new job covering 100% of the entire family's health and dental insurance premiums, with a $100 deductible. Sweeeeet.
He is still allowed to be on my insurance since we are legally separated rather than divorced, and it costs me nothing to have him on my insurance. But I am petty as hell. So I charge him $400 a month for something that costs me $0.
He, of course, is welcome to get insurance on his own in the marketplace, which would probably cost at least 2x that amount for an equivalent policy. I make sure he knows it costs me nothing, nada, zip to have him on my insurance and that his $400/ month payment is funding my upcoming trip to Spain.
If you have a legal separation, getting a divorce in my state is just filing a form and paying $60. If I did that, he couldn't be on my insurance anymore. So he is paying me $400 a month not to file for divorce after not wanting to be married anymore. I love it.
wolfie379 says:
Don’t know about your jurisdiction’s laws, but be sure to update your will. In many jurisdictions, if you don’t have a will (and any will you had before marriage is voided when you marry), everything goes to your spouse on your death.
Spamacus66 says:
Hot_Aside_4637 says:
