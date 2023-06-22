Wife gets revenge on ex-husband by making him pay her $5k a year to not file divorce.

Divorce is a painful change in life. The person you thought you would spend the rest of your life with is no longer part of that journey with you. You also will lose all of the tax and insurance benefits of marriage.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Petty Revenge Subreddit, a woman's husband leaves her after 25 years and ends up paying her $400 a month so she doesn't file for divorce.

She writes:

My husband of 25 years decided he wanted to split up. I unsuccessfully begged him to change his mind and spent a lot of nights crying on the bathroom floor. One thing to note is that I carried the health insurance for the family. He is self-employed.

When he wouldn't change his mind, we filed for legal separation, and he moved out. In the meantime, I got a BANGIN' new job covering 100% of the entire family's health and dental insurance premiums, with a $100 deductible. Sweeeeet.