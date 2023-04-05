Landlord refuses to pay $500 to fix stove, tenant gets them a $10,000 fine instead.

Renting vs. owning the two have their perks. Renting a place comes with fewer maintenance headaches while owning means it's yours, but you must do all the upkeep. The worst part about renting, though, is dealing with awful landlords. Lords of the land that refuse to do essential maintenance are genuinely the worst types of people.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Petty Revenge Subreddit, one tenant has to deal with a landlord that refuses to fix their stove.

They write:

In October 2014, I moved into a basement room. I shared this with a lady from Oman. The LL and his wife lived upstairs but shared nothing with us. I'm 5'6" short and have short arms and a beer belly. So, reaching the back burners SAFELY isn't always easy for me.