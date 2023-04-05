Landlord refuses to pay $500 to fix stove, tenant gets them a $10,000 fine instead.

Renting vs. owning the two have their perks. Renting a place comes with fewer maintenance headaches while owning means it's yours, but you must do all the upkeep. The worst part about renting, though, is dealing with awful landlords. Lords of the land that refuse to do essential maintenance are genuinely the worst types of people.
They write:
In October 2014, I moved into a basement room. I shared this with a lady from Oman. The LL and his wife lived upstairs but shared nothing with us. I'm 5'6" short and have short arms and a beer belly. So, reaching the back burners SAFELY isn't always easy for me.
When I moved in, the large front burner was broken, and I asked the LL to fix it. I then went and bought some groceries. While I was out, he went in and 'fixed' it. (Later, I learned he used a fourteen gauge wire to move the power from the back right to the front right burner!).