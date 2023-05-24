Shopper gets petty revenge on woman who cut them in line by stealing their rewards.

In this world, there are people who adhere to the rules of convenience and those who feel entitled regardless of the rules. The '12 items or less' line at the grocery store is for speedy checkouts for folks buying a few things. Sometimes monsters have a full grocery cart that uses these lines.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Petty Revenge Subreddit, one shopper gets revenge on a woman that cut them in line with a full grocery cart on the '12 items or less' line.

They write:

I only had a bar of soap in my hand at the supermarket, and as I headed toward the '12 items or less' line, a Karen with a half-full cart sped up and swooped in front of me, banging my arm with the front corner of the cart. No apology.