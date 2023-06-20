Landlord makes tenant's life awful so tenant works to become their boss in revenge.

Renters have rights. The right to a safe place to live, interest on your safety deposit, and the right to heat and hot water (these are all for NYC). Knowing what your landlord can and can't do to you is important to protect yourself.
They write:
I live in a low-income apartment complex that is part of a housing organization that owns over 500 units in over 20 complexes (and counting) in my area.
The property managers have been running wild since covid. The manager of that department is related to three of her direct employees and is awful. She is a miserable person with serious control issues.
She likes to meddle in tenants' personal lives and, when she doesn't get what she wants, will threaten eviction. I'm not entirely sure what I did to get on their bad side, but the property manager boss I will refer to as anus face has had issues with me for a couple of years.
About a year and a half ago, I walked out of my apartment to find a tow notice on my car. After researching, I discovered that the apartment complex was illegally towing vehicles by not giving proper notice.
I reached out to a friend in tears, and she reached out to some local city officials and was able to save my car from being towed, but this just infuriated anus face more. She made it her goal to invade my personal life for her weird jollies.
So I got together with some other tenants and officially started taking steps to begin a tenant union. About four months into my efforts, I discovered I had very early-stage cancer that could be treated with surgery. I also had a traumatic event happen in my home that required biohazard cleanup.
Because of these events, I had to step back from organizing tenants. A former employee told me that the property manager was happy that I could not continue organizing because of my health issues.
After I stepped down, someone else took on a leadership role, and they got community members to come together and start a coup. We rolled into the annual meeting, where board elections are held 30 deep.
We elected myself and a few other tenants to the board that night. The board is the organization's director's boss. I am now anus face's boss's boss. I just emailed the director chair and co-chair detailing how anus face is committing fraud via illegal towing.
The internet doesn't want this to end.
glenmarshall says:
I look forward to an update to see how this plays out.
HappeeWrite says:
I'm so glad you're doing better, and I'm sorry for needing a biohazard crew. That's a terrible blow on top of everything you were dealing with. I hope you're okay on that front too!! Keep us posted on the fallout.
angelmakr9 says:
F*#k with the bull. You get the horns!! Great job, OP, and I wish you the best with your health issues!
OP, you're so good at revenge you should run for office.