Tenant leaves landlord with a loss after trying to sneak $100 rent increase on lease.

Renting an apartment is a nightmare. People offering landlords more rent than they're asking, landlords not fixing things promptly, and ridiculous rent increases are just a few problems with renting.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Petty Revenge Subreddit, a tenant leaves their landlord with a loss after they try squeezing an extra $100 in rent out of her.

They write:

This happened a while ago after I relocated to a new city. I signed a new 1-year lease for a townhouse in the downtown core and enjoyed where I lived. The townhouse was OK, but a little less nice than I anticipated during my showing. The only other relevant background is the lease said the security deposit would be used for the last month's rent and would not be held as a damage deposit.