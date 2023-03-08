Tenant leaves landlord with a loss after trying to sneak $100 rent increase on lease.

Renting an apartment is a nightmare. People offering landlords more rent than they're asking, landlords not fixing things promptly, and ridiculous rent increases are just a few problems with renting.
They write:
This happened a while ago after I relocated to a new city. I signed a new 1-year lease for a townhouse in the downtown core and enjoyed where I lived. The townhouse was OK, but a little less nice than I anticipated during my showing. The only other relevant background is the lease said the security deposit would be used for the last month's rent and would not be held as a damage deposit.
The year passed with very few problems. The water heater went out in the dead of winter, but I stayed in a hotel for three nights and offset that cost against the rent after verbally agreeing with the landlord. At the end of the year, the landlord asked if I wanted to renew. I said yes. I was presented with a 1-year extension for the same rent, and I signed it and sent it back.