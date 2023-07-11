Woman gets revenge on ex-husband that lied to judge to try and send her to jail.

Divorces are a messy affair. Feuding over who gets what, custody issues, and general contempt for the other person. This usually leads to people doing some irrational things. If you're in a tough divorce, your best bet is to get a lawyer and listen to everything they tell you to do.
She writes:
I was getting divorced in the early 90s. My ex was pissed that I was divorcing him. I owned the house before the marriage, so he moved out, but he broke back in and tore up all kinds of things: jewelry, clothes, etc. I couldn’t prove it, but of course, it was him.
When we went to divorce court, he gave the judge a two-page list of things he supposedly brought to the house with him before marriage that I 'refused to return.' My attorney showed me the list, which he never owned in the first place.
He totally wanted me thrown in jail for contempt of court. My alternative was to pay $2,000; I wasn’t about to do that. I opted for jail, but my friends told me to pay the fee. I refused.
Two days before I was to appear in court, a girlfriend of mine asked if she could see the list. She noted that things he said were there didn’t give much, if any, of a description. For example, he says there’s a gun but doesn’t say what kind. He said there was a computer and he didn’t say what type of computer and so on.
Her point was that if I went around and bought everything on the list, it would probably cost me about 200 bucks, which was worth staying out of jail. I agreed, knowing it would also be worth him being livid that his plan didn’t work!
So I made a game of it. I went around to pawn shops and resale stores and told whoever was in charge there that I was on a scavenger hunt. They all loved the idea and quickly helped me get through my list. Here are some lovely examples of what was boxed up for him:
I need a gun - so I got an old rusty cap gun. The Screwdriver set was the same old and rusty. Clothing was Goodwill's horrid stuff. A Bust/Statue - I made one myself from clay. His 'camping gear' was an old panGoodwill's and a tiny tarp.
One of the favorites that I remember was he said he had a Monopoly game. So I sent him Goodwill find without any pieces, just the board.
I wish I could remember everything that we gotGoodwill had so much fun, and when we got home, we had to videotape boxing them all up and going through the items individually. My attorney told the judge that I had found it in the attic and hadn’t seen it before. So sorry!!
The judge told my attorney to drop the box off at my ex's attorney's office and that the divorce was final. My only regret is not seeing his face when he opened that box of garbage! And there was nothing he could say because he made the stuff up in the first place. It’s been 30 years, and I still get joy thinking about it.
The internet thinks OP's friend deserves an award.
PsychologicalSalt505 says:
Your friend should do divorce consults, she could make bank with her insight and sage advice. That was beautifully wicked!
mooncattz says:
Looks like you kept the get out of jail free card for yourself. Well played!
Shojo_Tombo says:
My ex tried this sh%t. I told him he could have anything he could provide a receipt or card statement entry for. He got nothing.
OP, divorce is hard, but I think you just crushed it.