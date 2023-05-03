Woman gets petty revenge on entitled woman who tries to exclude her from friend group.

Having a large friend group can be fun: big parties, different people to hang out with, and options to host friend events. Unfortunately, if someone has beef with another person in the group, it can ruin the entire group dynamic.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Petty Revenge Subreddit, one woman gets revenge on a woman in her friend group who has a penchant for causing drama between them.

She writes:

My (24F) friend group consists of about ten people, give or take, a good mixture of men and women, varying in age from 24 to 37.

There's also this new girl (Ash- 27F) that we've been hanging out with; she hasn't been particularly kind to me, but she's friends with my friends. For example, she bartends at the place we frequent, and she won't even serve me while she serves everyone around me.