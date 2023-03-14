Woman rips bridal stylist apart in Spanish, not realizing the stylist speaks Spanish.

Speaking a second language is becoming more and more common. Most students learn a second language in school, and research shows that teaching a kid a new language while young makes it easier for them to pick it up. Nowadays, you just don't know what language a person might speak.
She writes:
So, I'm a bridal stylist. I help people find their wedding gowns. I love my job, and 99% of the time, it's a happy, wonderful job with great coworkers and customers. And then there's the 1%. I had a bride today who was very sweet but didn't connect with the gowns we had.
That's okay; it happens sometimes. She was fine. But her mom (and somehow, it's always the mom or the aunt) was unhappy and decided to sh*t-talk me in Spanish the whole time. 'Does this woman know what she's doing? She's pulling nothing but ugly gowns!' (The bride selected said gowns.) 'I hope you don't ever get as fat as her.'