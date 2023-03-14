Woman rips bridal stylist apart in Spanish, not realizing the stylist speaks Spanish.

Speaking a second language is becoming more and more common. Most students learn a second language in school, and research shows that teaching a kid a new language while young makes it easier for them to pick it up. Nowadays, you just don't know what language a person might speak.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Petty Revenge Subreddit, a bridal stylist has some clients that are happy to sh*t talk her in Spanish right in front of her.

She writes:

So, I'm a bridal stylist. I help people find their wedding gowns. I love my job, and 99% of the time, it's a happy, wonderful job with great coworkers and customers. And then there's the 1%. I had a bride today who was very sweet but didn't connect with the gowns we had.