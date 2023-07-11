Club manager inflicts worldwide lifetime ban in revenge on women who stole her tips.

Working at a club is exhausting work. Rude patrons, drunk people, and cleaning up human liquids are some of the unsavory tasks that come with the job. The silver lining is that the tips at the end of the night usually make everything worth it.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Petty Revenge Subreddit, one bar manager gets three women banned from her club and clubs worldwide for stealing her tip jar.

She writes:

So this happened about two years ago at this point, but it still brings me joy. I was an assistant manager at a club, and we were constantly understaffed to the point I was working 4-6 different jobs a night.

One day I was working at the front door greeting guests, checking IDs, collecting the entrance fee, ect. Now, on the whole, guests weren’t terrible, but sometimes you can tell when someone will most likely be in trouble when they come inside.