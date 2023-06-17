Man refuses to let fiancée be in the family Christmas card before wedding. AITA?

It's a family affair.

One man asks if he was wrong for not standing up to his mother about letting his fiancée be in the family Christmas photo. His fiancée feels like an outsider and his mom says that she might as well be, until they are married.

'AITA for not pushing my family to include my fiancée in Christmas card photos?'

ffldcouple

I (37m) am engaged to my fiancée (31f), planning on getting married at the end of this year. My family takes a Christmas card photo every year, usually around big events like graduations or parties when everyone is together (which isn’t often).

Years ago, my mom instituted a “not until you’re married” policy to including SOs in photos, and applied that rule to my brother when he was dating, and engaged to, his now-wife.