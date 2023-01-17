Pregnant woman 'sabotages' dinner reservations; sister uninvites her entirely.

Most people get occassional (or frequent) pizza cravings, but when you're pregnant, cravings are in a whole other category.

So after a family dispute, a woman came to Reddit to ask:

"AITA for ordering pizza even though we had dinner reservations?"

linaaa78 writes:

We were supposed to go out with my family for dinner but I was craving pizza all day and I was hungry so I asked my husband if he would buy me some. We ordered pizza at 5:45pm and we had dinner reservations for 8:30pm.

When the pizza arrived, everybody wanted some but my sister was upset because she wanted to go to the restaurant so she refused to eat any. Nobody wanted to go out after they had eaten the pizza because they were full, so my dad told my husband he should cancel our reservation.