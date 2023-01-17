Pregnant woman 'sabotages' dinner reservations; sister uninvites her entirely.

So after a family dispute, a woman came to Reddit to ask:
linaaa78 writes:
We were supposed to go out with my family for dinner but I was craving pizza all day and I was hungry so I asked my husband if he would buy me some. We ordered pizza at 5:45pm and we had dinner reservations for 8:30pm.
When the pizza arrived, everybody wanted some but my sister was upset because she wanted to go to the restaurant so she refused to eat any. Nobody wanted to go out after they had eaten the pizza because they were full, so my dad told my husband he should cancel our reservation.
My sister is blaming me for us not going to the restaurant and has accused me of making everything about myself. My parents have tried to speak to her and my dad told her I was pregnant, so I needed to eat when I was hungry, but it’s only made her more angry with me.