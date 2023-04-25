Tall man asks: 'AITA for not letting the passenger in front of me recline their seat?'

After a confrontation on a flight, one man came to Reddit to see if he had actually misbehaved or not:
pooopies1 writes:
I (25M) am around 6'5 or 196 cm, but my legs are long. Normally I purchase economy plane seats because I have no issue being uncomfortable for a while, especially for shorter flights.
I should mention that I take care to never intrude on other people's space around me, although occasionally with another tall person with wide shoulders it can be tight.
Last week, I was on a 4-hour international flight with my knees crammed into the seat in front of me. The passenger directly in front of me tried to recline, but realized that my knees were preventing her from doing so.