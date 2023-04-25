Tall man asks: 'AITA for not letting the passenger in front of me recline their seat?'

After a confrontation on a flight, one man came to Reddit to see if he had actually misbehaved or not:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for not letting the passenger in front of me recline their seat on a flight?"

pooopies1 writes:

I (25M) am around 6'5 or 196 cm, but my legs are long. Normally I purchase economy plane seats because I have no issue being uncomfortable for a while, especially for shorter flights.

I should mention that I take care to never intrude on other people's space around me, although occasionally with another tall person with wide shoulders it can be tight.