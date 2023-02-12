People share all the little secrets you can only learn from being poor (not worth it).

There are certain things you can only learn from a period of poverty. They range from tricks to stretch a dollar (or a bottle of barbeque sauce) to ineffable feelings of gratitude or desperation. Needless to say, every person who shared one of those little secrets over on Ask Reddit would instantly trade it for a cash advance. Nonetheless, they're giving out their secrets for free.

"What are things the poor people know that the rich don't?"

1. From DarkMatterSoup:

The excitement of finding a dollar on the ground

2. From EzekielMN:

The feeling of watching all your friends go on a field trip without you because your parents couldn't afford it.

3. From MisterMarcus: