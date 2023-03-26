Someecards Logo
GF plays 'dissolving bathing suit prank,' gets abandoned on her fam trip.

Mitchell Friedman
Mar 26, 2023 | 3:44 PM
The internet has a tendency to make viral currency out of "pranks." It's not a new trend by any means, but if you're not Ashton Kutcher, you have to assume there's a pretty solid chance the victim is going to file a criminal complaint against you. In a viral post on Reddit's Am I the A*shole, a man asks if he's wrong for fleeing a vacation after his girlfriend's "prank." He writes:

AITA for leaving a trip early because of my girlfriend’s “prank”?

I (20M) had a girlfriend (20F) of eight months who I recently went on a what was supposed to be a week-long beach trip in Queensland with her friends and family. She had been planning this trip for a long time and was looking forward to it, especially since I’d get to know them all.

