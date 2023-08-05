Boyfriend sets up elaborate proposal, opens the ring box, pranks himself single.

Prank culture has provided Instagram and YouTube with a lot of content — and as horrible as that content often is, this is probably the worst version. On Reddit's r/TrueOffMyChest community, one woman wrote:

'My boyfriend faked a proposal, so I broke up with him.'

snoodaz45

I (24F) have been dating my boyfriend Andrew (26M) for 5 years now, we've had a healthy and stable relationship, up until today. Andrew has always been a 'prankster' and make jokes with me all the time, and I do it to him too, but today he took it way too far.

In the morning he woke me up at 7am and told me to wake up because he wanted to take me to the spa, I was pretty surprised cause it wasn't a special day or anything, but I was all in for it.