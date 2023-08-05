Boyfriend sets up elaborate proposal, opens the ring box, pranks himself single.

Prank culture has provided Instagram and YouTube with a lot of content — and as horrible as that content often is, this is probably the worst version. On Reddit's r/TrueOffMyChest community, one woman wrote:
I (24F) have been dating my boyfriend Andrew (26M) for 5 years now, we've had a healthy and stable relationship, up until today. Andrew has always been a 'prankster' and make jokes with me all the time, and I do it to him too, but today he took it way too far.
In the morning he woke me up at 7am and told me to wake up because he wanted to take me to the spa, I was pretty surprised cause it wasn't a special day or anything, but I was all in for it.
At the spa he told me how he wanted to go to a fancy restaurant after we were done at the spa, and that he was paying. Of course I agreed as we hadn't been out together in a long time.
We then got to the restaurant, we had a beautiful and romantic dinner and just a nice time in general, we were talking about a house we were planning to move in to and chitchatted about other stuff too.
After around 40 minutes Andrew stood up and got on his knees and took out a box out of his pocket, my heart stopped beating, I hadn't even predicted this. We have never talked about proposal before but I also thought it was a great time now.
He did a speech about how I was the most beautiful girl in the world and how he wanted to live with me forever and ended with 'will you marry me my princess?'. Of course I said yes!
Seconds later all that exitment turned into horror, he opened the small box I expected he put the ring in and in it was a note saying 'you've been pranked!!!' and Andrew started laughing hysterically.
He continued with 'baby this was just a prank! I'm not ready at all to marry you yet!' He was leaning in to hug me but I gave him the biggest slap ever with tears streaming down my face. I just told him 'we're over you f*(#&@g scumbag'.
I am now sitting in my bed crying and writing this and I don't know what to do. He's been texting and calling me but I haven't responded because I feel so sad, betrayed and mostly angry. I thought this was going to be one of the best days of my life.
What should I do?
What do you mean what should I do!?
You announce that you have big news! You and Andrew are finally ready to let everyone know that the relationship was just a prank! You’re actually single!
Then go date someone else who cares about you.
Jokes are meant to be funny. That’s not funny. That’s cruel on a sadistic level, pure evil.
Cut your losses and run.
Old boy took it too far. It's hard to come back from that sort of disrespect. I think you would be best not seeing him anymore. He lied to you and tricked you, now he can deal with the fallout.
People who enjoy hurting and humiliating their partners are vile. You made the right choice. It’s better for people to wonder why you’re singe than for them to wonder why you’re with him.
Go. Now. Not f’ing funny. Imagine a future with someone who effs with your emotions like that. Cut and run.
That relationship was over when he woke you up for that spa day. That was mean and not funny. You have a right to be angry. Find a man who believes marriage is serious and not a joke. You're wonderful and don't let this affect that!
26 years old? This dude is a corny loser
Block him on everything. What an asshole. It wasn’t a prank. He KNEW it would hurt you, pranks are funny not hurtful. Do not even give him a chance to say another word to you, block!
Don’t go back, your boyfriend is cruel