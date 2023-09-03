Man calls fiancée 'liar' when she explains she can't have children; she says 'I never lied to you.' AITA?

He was excited by that but I didn’t explicitly mention my tubes being removed. I do have scars but he’s never brought them up.

My family knows about my procedure and is generally not very nosy to begin with, so it’s not brought up at all. We spend very little time with his family because they live a 5 hour flight away and since they don’t like me they do all communication through my fiancé. I’ve only met them in person 5-6 times and they don’t engage a whole lot which is probably best for me.