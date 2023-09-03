Man calls fiancée 'liar' when she explains she can't have children; she says 'I never lied to you.' AITA?

Quirky-Bad7653
So I recently became engaged to my (34f) partner (35M). We met on a dating app 3 years ago and hit it off from the start.
5 years ago I got my fallopian tubes removed. I’ve known I don’t want to give birth since I was 15-years-old and have never changed my mind. I always said that if a child came into my life I’d love it, but I’m not actively seeking that out. On my dating profile it explicitly states “child-free and infertile” verbatim.
At the beginning of our relationship, my now-fiancé regularly referenced other things I put in my profile, so I had assumed he’d read that part and kids never really came up in other conversations.
Well last night, he mentioned that I should consider stopping my birth control since now we’re engaged, and given our ages, we should start trying for kids. I honestly thought he was joking and laughed.
He got frustrated and asked me why I thought it was funny, and I reminded him that the second line of my dating profile said I was ostensibly infertile. He was shocked and called me a liar.
I happened to remember that I sent a screen shot of my dating profile to a friend for review around that time and pulled up the old convo with her to show him the time and date, and that indeed it stated I was child-free.
I told him I had my tubes taken out so there was no chance of me getting pregnant without outside help (ivf is technically still an option, but I don’t want to put my body through that).
He stormed out and his mom called me crying that I’ve ruined his life. His sister sent me a long message about how getting my tubes removed should be illegal and how I’m a monster for stringing my fiancé along.
To be honest, his family never really liked me because they think I’m beneath him. A cousin told me it’s because I’m fat (true, but I’m also pretty active. Regular walks with my dog, hiking, biking, swimming, paddle boarding, and a little snowshoeing, none of which my fiancé does with me) and a career woman in a male-dominated field.
Plus, we share the household labor 50/50 and I make more money than he does. Because of this, I don’t take what they say too seriously, but I’m starting to feel bad. His family believes I stole years of his life and ruined future chances of being a father by lying about my fertility status.
He asked for space when he stormed out, so I haven’t reached out to him. I do love him, but I’m starting to have serious second thoughts given his family's reactions. I realize now that we should have talked about this before, but AITA for how I handled the situation?
We have had conversations about the future, but mostly about investments, housing, and careers. Every time we’ve talked about housing, it’s usually about how many rooms for hobbies, office, ect.
We both have hobbies that take up a decent amount of space, so we’ve discussed things like would we need a room for his musical instruments or build him a studio-shed in the yard? We wanted a fenced yard for my dog, a guest room, and a good kitchen for hosting family.
He never mentioned rooms for kids in any of these discussions. We’ve talked about investing for retirement and how we want to manage that, but there was never any talk about college funds for kids or anything like that.
I am on birth control (arm implant, lasts 5 years and I’m on year 4) but only to help with my period flow and pain. We both got tested early in the relationship and I said as long as we’re both clean that was fine with me since I can’t get pregnant anyway.
He was excited by that but I didn’t explicitly mention my tubes being removed. I do have scars but he’s never brought them up.
My family knows about my procedure and is generally not very nosy to begin with, so it’s not brought up at all. We spend very little time with his family because they live a 5 hour flight away and since they don’t like me they do all communication through my fiancé. I’ve only met them in person 5-6 times and they don’t engage a whole lot which is probably best for me.
I was texting my bff about all this when she told me that he was present for a conversation with her and her partner where SHE brought up that I’d had my tubes removed and how happy I was when I got it done. I wasn’t there for that, so I can’t speak to it, but she says she swears he was an active participant in the conversation.
I think that I need to prepare for this to be the end. I’m willing to have an open convo with him when he’s ready, but as many of you pointed out, him running to his family, knowing how they already feel about me is unkind and sets a tone for our future disagreements.
LOL NTA. I mean, this probably should have been a conversation before y’all got engaged, and I’m genuinely surprised it never came up again, but if dude can’t read, and he was referencing other things on your profile, that’s on him.
Although this is probably going to end your relationship. Just pointing out that this is probably a deal breaker for both of you so it’s probably a good idea to get your affairs in order.
INFO: How in the world did this never come up again in the 3 years of dating? Do people not talk about having kids, future goals? Etc…
I never brought it up because I thought it was already established. We met on Tinder, and it was the second line in my profile. Further down on my profile I mentioned that I don’t really like the texture of tomatoes, and he’s brought it up a few times without me saying anything aside from it being on my profile.
Plus our first date he asked some good clarification questions about my profile, implying to me that he’d read it all. I guess I made the bad assumption that since he didn’t bring it up it wasn’t an issue
It's not your fault you didn't bring it up as you put it in your profile. For someone who supposedly wants kids I find it very strange that he never broached the subject at all. People tend to talk about when they want kids how many etc. So really he's the one at fault here considering he read every other detail of your profile.
NTA, but I’m also wondering how this never came up before. He probably just saw “child-free”, didn’t bother with the infertile part, and assumed you would change your mind. He’s a dumba**. His family are monsters.