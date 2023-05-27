Man pulls 'it's just a prank, bro' after terrifying son and making wife furious.

Should we, as a society, make any and all pranks illegal? If this guy's son, from a viral post on Am I the A**hole, had the deciding vote — they would be punishable by prison. On Reddit, a father writes:

AITA for telling my wife that she needs to get over being upset with me for pulling a scare prank on our son?

Last Friday night I (37m) was hanging out with my daughter (10f) watching a movie. My wife (34f) was working late while our son (9m) was hanging out with his friend.

Around 8pm his friend's mom texted me letting me know that she was driving him home. I thanked her and then let my daughter know that her brother was on his way.