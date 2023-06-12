Teen pranks arachnophobic girl with pet spider, she accidentally kills it. AITA?

I 15F went over to one my newest friends house 16M for a sleepover the other day. For a bit of background am I absolutely HATE spiders. I have had a horrible fear of them ever since I was a child.
Anyways, my 16M friend (We can call him Jake) has a pet tarantula. And I informed him I do not like spiders and to not play any type of games with me due to my major arachnophobia.
Anyway, the night it great and we watch the first 3 Scream movies and everything is going great. Until I start getting ready for bed.
We were setting up our beds (we both agreed to sleep in separate ones) and he said he needed to go grab some water for us and left me alone in the room. The cage was in his room and I quickly glanced over at it and didn’t see him.
I didn’t think much of it but then Jake went back into the room and he handed me the water, but as he did, at the bottom of the cup his spider was waiting for me.
I scream as I throw the cup across the room. Jake then rushes after the spider saying that I had killed it.
My heart drops, as I realize what I had just done. Jake starts screaming at me saying it was just a prank and I overreacted. I say that he should have never done that to me and is taking my fear as a joke. He then said that I needed to leave and proceed to kick me out of his house. I called him an a**hole which was wrong of me but I was very upset.
His mother then gave me some money for a cab home (it was like 12am and my mom was asleep) and the day after I tried calling/messaging him but no answer. I feel terrible and don’t know what to do, so…AITA?
NTA. Who uses a pet for a prank? I'm petrified of spiders. I would have looked at it in his cage and said yeah whatever. If he'd taken it out and done that to me I would have reacted the same way.
Especially since spiders are quite fragile. This was a really stupid idea on the part of the friend and they are the only one at fault for what happened to their pet. I only feel sorry for OP and the pet in this scenario.
NTA. No pet is a prop for a stupid prank, least of all a delicate one like a tarantula. Your friend endangered his spider, and while I can never understand that level of fear that would make you throw the cup like that, I do understand that your fears are real and you simply reacted. And especially since you warned him not to do exactly what he did, he’s doubly to blame.
NTA. He played a nasty prank when you had warned him very clearly about your arachnophobia and the death of his pet was 100% his own fault. Also, who lets a young girl share a room with their son over night?
Regardless of how it got to the bottom of the cup, I vote OP NTA in this situation. Your fight or flight instinct was to get the perceived danger away from yourself, which is a reflex. You were not malicious in your actions, Jake disregarded your known fear.
I don't know why you're calling him, he decided to mess with your mind, endangered his pet, and kicked you out in the middle of the night. If his mother hadn't woken up and given you money to get a cab, where would you have gone?