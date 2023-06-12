Teen pranks arachnophobic girl with pet spider, she accidentally kills it. AITA?

I didn’t think much of it but then Jake went back into the room and he handed me the water, but as he did, at the bottom of the cup his spider was waiting for me.

I scream as I throw the cup across the room. Jake then rushes after the spider saying that I had killed it.

My heart drops, as I realize what I had just done. Jake starts screaming at me saying it was just a prank and I overreacted. I say that he should have never done that to me and is taking my fear as a joke. He then said that I needed to leave and proceed to kick me out of his house. I called him an a**hole which was wrong of me but I was very upset.