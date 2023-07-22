Teen shames annoyingly loud classmate by revealing her hearing aid. AITA?

I was on the opposite side of the room and she began yelling at me. She has done this all year and it was annoying. I didn't look at her. I just kept working on other school work.

I wasn't going to give her special treatment because she was lazy. (She had no mobility issues. She just doesn't want to walk to other people)

She kept getting louder and more frustrated that I wasn't going to her. She yelled at me for 10 minutes before she stood up and walked over to me.

She was very mad at me and kept saying that it was stupid that I didn't go to her and that she shouldn't have to stand up. She very loudly asked 'what are you deaf?'