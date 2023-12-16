'AITA for announcing my pregnancy in front of friend who just found out she's infertile?' + UPDATE

We called everyone over to our house. Everyone already knew something great happened because I always make cookies when I good news. I told them, yeah something great has happened and that I was pregnant! I told them that I found out a month ago (As a response to someone who asked)

"Kelsey"(another friend) told me she was hurt we didn't tell them immediately like she did when she was pregnant. Everyone was happy for us, or so I thought. I felt so much relief after telling them.

Sam gave me a hug and I could see he was happy-sad and I told him that I actually wanted him to be the godfather of our baby. He just kept hugged me and I started crying (out of happiness). I didn't notice until Kelsey's husband pointed out but Sandra was no longer sitting on the couch.