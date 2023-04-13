Woman calls sister's pregnancy 'geriatric', gets told to 'f*** off'. Family is divided.

A pregnancy announcement can be full of joy, but sometimes people can kill that joy with "concern".

After such an indicent, a mother-to-be blocked her unhelpful sister so she could have some peace. But their mom thinks that's a huge overreaction. What do you think? Here's the full story:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my sister to f*ck off with her scientifically accurate term?"

u/NotGeriatric writes:

I'm five months pregnant and told my family a few weeks ago. My sister wasn't happy for me and told me she was concerned about my "geriatric pregnancy."

Great start.

I told her I'm under forty, and it isn't a "geriatric pregnancy" and that I didn't need her concern, because my OBG and I had it covered. She still wasn't happy for me, but it is what it is.