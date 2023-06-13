'AITA telling a pregnant woman to sit on the ground instead of giving her my seat?'

Being a nice person costs you nothing. Except your comfort.

When someone prepared for an event that would require standing for a long time, they were asked to give up their accomodations for someone else.

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for telling a pregnant woman to sit on the ground instead of giving her my seat?'

u/Constant_Tune4461:

My nephews both graduated from high school this morning and I wanted to sit up front so I camped out a bit in front of the entrance. I brought my folding camping chair and my headphones to listen to my show.

About 40 minutes before the school would let us inside, a pregnant woman got next to me since somebody let her in line (I assume her partner).

She asked me within 5 minutes (politely admittedly) if she could have my chair as she was going to have trouble standing the whole time.

Bold!

I said no, sorry I need it more (bad feet/knees) and went back to my things.