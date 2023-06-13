'AITA telling a pregnant woman to sit on the ground instead of giving her my seat?'

When someone prepared for an event that would require standing for a long time, they were asked to give up their accomodations for someone else.
My nephews both graduated from high school this morning and I wanted to sit up front so I camped out a bit in front of the entrance. I brought my folding camping chair and my headphones to listen to my show.
About 40 minutes before the school would let us inside, a pregnant woman got next to me since somebody let her in line (I assume her partner).
She asked me within 5 minutes (politely admittedly) if she could have my chair as she was going to have trouble standing the whole time.
I said no, sorry I need it more (bad feet/knees) and went back to my things.
She asked me again within 2 minutes and the answer was the same. She however got a little mad at me and said that she was going to be struggling the whole time and asked her partner to tell me.
He asked me himself (politely) and I again responded that sorry but I need it more and suggested she could wait in their car or just sit in the ground.
At this point the husband directly called me an asshole but left me alone. Am I the a-hole?
NTA. You refused to give up the chair you brought because you needed it due to your own health conditions. I do feel for the woman, but she and her partner should have brought their own chairs and not assumed they were entitled to yours.
NTA. If your pregnant and going to wait for over half hour, come prepared and don’t expect strangers with possible problems of their own to give up their seat.
NTA - I am so tired of pregnant woman thinking the world revolves around them just because they got knocked up. She could have brought her own chair, she would have been comfortable. The arrogance and audacity of a pregnant woman demanding someone else’s seat just because she’s pregnant is unfortunately not surprising.
Psychological_Ask578 agrees:
I’m currently pregnant and even I feel the same way you do. Being pregnant is not an excuse to be entitled. I went to the mall to shop for a birthday present and after 20 minutes I needed to sit down. So I rested in a public seat for a bit and I told my husband that from now on we need to bring a chair and keep it in the car for emergencies!
I would never even have the audacity to ask someone for their own personal belongings in order to cater to my poor planning skills.
You’re NTA, but what’s with these comments putting her down for being “knocked up”? You guys are disgusting.
Welcome to reddit, where every pregnancy is solely the woman's fault, all pregnant women are entitled, and women in general are just sh*t.
I'm 8 months pregnant and if it were me in her shoes I never would have had the audacity to ask you for your chair. I probably would've said something silly to you like 'man I should've thought of that' and laughed.
OP is not the a-hole, and no one should be asking strangers to use the things they are currently using, no matter your gestastional status.